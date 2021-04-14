Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers host Wayne Rooney's Derby County this Friday as the EFL Championship heads into its final rounds of matches.

A 2-2 draw against Cardiff City has temporarily eased fears among the Rovers faithful over a possible relegation scrap. With five games remaining in the campaign, Blackburn have distanced themselves from the relegation waters.

The same cannot be said about their rivals, who currently find themselves 20th in the standings, one place away from relegation.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Head-To-Head

Blackburn hold a significant advantage in this fixture, with just one game going their rival's way in their last seven outings.

Blackburn have won this tie four times with two matches ending in draws. The last time the two clubs met each other was back in September last year, with Blackburn Rovers hammering Derby 4-0 in their own den.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (EFL Championship): D-L-D-D-L

Derby County form guide (EFL Championship): L-L-D-D-W

All 👀 on Friday night under the Ewood Park lights ✨#BRFCvDCFC 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Mo51k5H8mo — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 12, 2021

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder Bradley Dack is still recovering from his cruciate ligament damage and will be out for the game. There are no suspension concerns for Blackburn.

Injured: Bradley Dack

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

Derby County have a relatively long absentee list as they will be without a few key players through injury.

Rooney will be without the services of Lee Gregory (hamstring), Martyn Waghorn (hamstring), Jordon Ibe (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL) and Curtis Davies (Achilles).

Injured: Lee Gregory, Martyn Waghorn, Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Barry Douglas; Bradley Johnson, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Adam Armstrong, Tyrhys Dolan.

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Nathan Byrne, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak, Lee Gregory, Colin Kazim-Richards

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Prediction

Recent form and history both support the home team in this fixture. For Derby, every single game from now until the end of the campaign will be crucial if they are to retain their Championship status.

Nonetheless, we expect Blackburn Rovers to secure a comfortable victory at home on Friday night.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Derby County