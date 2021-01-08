Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21 

EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers will trade tackles with League One outfit Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The visitors secured their place in this round by virtue of their 2-1 away win over Carlisle United at the end of November.

Meanwhile, this is the first FA Cup game of the season for Blackburn alongside other Championship and Premier League sides at this stage.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 victory away to Birmingham City in the Championship. Goals from Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack helped them to claim the win.

Doncaster Rovers saw their four-game winning run come to an end in a 1-0 defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town.

💪 We're back in Emirates FA Cup action this weekend ...https://t.co/8Gleo5IaXY #DRFC pic.twitter.com/eY1uFI5ow4 — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) January 7, 2021

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers Head-to-Head

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides and Blackburn have historically been better than the South Yorkshire side.

The Blue and Whites were victorious on 15 previous occasions, drawing six, while Doncaster have just three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came last August, in the first round of the League Cup. Two late goals from Rankin-Costello and Adam Armstrong helped Rovers pick up a 3-2 comeback victory at Ewood Park.

Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Doncaster Rovers form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder David Ayala recently suffered a hamstring problem and is expected to be out for at least a month. Joe-Rankin Costello and Elliot Bennett returned to training on Thursday but might not be fit in time for the weekend's clash.

Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton are expected to miss the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe is still in self-isolation, and Corry Evans is ruled out with a knock.

Manager Tony Mowbray promised to put out a balanced squad for the clash with Doncaster. There will be opportunities for fringe players to test themselves against League One opposition.

Injuries: Derrick Williams, Scott Wharton, Corry Evans, Ryan Nambe, David Ayala, Joe-Rankin Costello, Elliot Bennett

Suspension: None

💬 Opportunity knocks...



🏆 Tony Mowbray says it's important that his players seize their chance against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 7, 2021

Doncaster Rovers

The visitors have three players injured. Madger Antonio Gomez, Josh Sims, and Rayhaan Tulloch are all sidelined due to fitness issues.

There are no suspension worries for manager Darren Moore.

Injuries: Madger Antonio Gomez, Josh Sims, Rayhaan Tulloch

Advertisement

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Amari'i Bell, Bardley Johnson, Darragh Lenihan, Barry Douglas; Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, San Gallagher

Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley (GK); Cameron John, Andy Butler, Tom Anderson, Bradley Halliday; Ben Whiteman, Matthew Smith; Reece James, Taylor Richards, Jon Taylor; Fejiri Okenabirhie

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers Prediction

The FA Cup is traditionally a tournament for upsets and there are indications that one could be on the cards at Ewood Park.

The hosts have struggled for the majority of the season, while Doncaster Rovers are flying high a division beneath them.

Blackburn are missing several key players, with signs of fatigue shown in recent weeks. This could play a key role in seeing them lose on home soil.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Doncaster Rovers