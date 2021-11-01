Blackburn Rovers vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to move into the playoff places in the EFL Championship table, Blackburn Rovers welcome Fulham to the Ewood Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game on a run of four consecutive wins and will be looking to remain within touching distance of first-placed Bournemouth.

Blackburn continued their upsurge in form as they secured a 2-1 win over Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium.

Prior to that, Tony Mowbray’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Reading to end their run of three games without a win.

With 23 points from 15 outings, Blackburn Rovers are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, one point off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Fulham maintained their blistering run of results as they secured a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Marco Silva’s men have now won each of their most recent four games on the bounce, scoring 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

This solid run has seen Fulham rise to second place on the log, five points behind first-placed Bournemouth.

Blackburn Rovers vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 38 wins from the last 93 meetings between the sides. Fulham have picked up 30 wins, while 25 games have ended all square.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Fulham Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton

Suspended: None

Fulham

Nathaniel Chalobah, Fabio Carvalho, Terrence Kongolo, Joe Bryan and Ivan Cavaleiro are all presently recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. Tosin Adarabioyo will also sit out the game after receiving his marching orders against West Brom last time out.

Injured: Nathaniel Chalobah, Fabio Carvalho, Terrence Kongolo, Joe Bryan, Ivan Cavaleiro

Suspended: Tosin Adarabioyo

Blackburn Rovers vs Fulham Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Tayo Edun, Daniel Ayala, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi; Tom Cairney, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Blackburn Rovers vs Fulham Prediction

Blackburn have been solid on home turf this season, picking up four wins and two draws from seven games. While they will be looking to maintain this form, Fulham are unbeaten in their last four meetings, claiming three wins and one draw.

We are backing the visitors to extend their dominance and claim all three points.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Fulham

Edited by Peter P