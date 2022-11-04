Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th, 2022

High-flying Blackburn Rovers host bottom dwellers Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their last defeat.

The Rovers were beaten 1-0 by Coventry City on Wednesday, ending their run of four consecutive wins, while also increasing the deficit between them and leaders Burnley.

The Clarets, who beat Rotherham United the following day, opened up a five-point lead at the top. Blackburn will be hoping to keep up with them by picking up their 12th win of the season on Saturday.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are rock bottom in the league standings, with 15 points from 17 games and just four wins in the bag so far.

The club have already seen four managers, including one caretaker, while the current one, Mark Fotheringham, has overseen only two wins in eight games.

If things continue like this, the Terriers are doomed to go down to League One.

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 95 clashes between the sides before, with Huddersfield winning 26 times over Blackburn and losing on 34 occasions.

Blackburn Rovers have beaten Huddersfield just once in their last 12 encounters - a 5-2 victory in April 2021. However, seven games during this run have ended in draws, including a 0-0 stalemate in their last clash in January 2022.

Huddersfield have won one of their last 11 league visits to Blackburn, winning 2-0 in April 2016 under David Wagner.

Blackburn have won their last five home league matches, last enjoying a longer winning run at home between September 1995 and February 1996, a run of 10 wins at Ewood Park.

Huddersfield Town are winless in all seven league matches away from home this season.

Huddersfield striker Danny Ward has scored four goals in his last four Championship starts against Blackburn, with two of those coming at Ewood Park in a 4-2 defeat against Rotherham in September 2016.

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Prediction

Blackburn and Huddersfield have seen contrasting fortunes this season, with one side in contention for a direct Premier League promotion and the other staring at a relegation.

Keeping this in mind, we expect the Rovers to cruise past the bottom dwellers in this encounter.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Rovers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

