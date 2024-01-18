Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Blackburn Rovers will host Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and have rapidly fallen down the league standings. They were beaten 4-1 by West Bromwich Albion in their last match and were already three goals down before 20-year-old Jake Garrett scored a consolation goal to record his first league strike for the club.

Blackburn Rovers sit 18th in the league table with 32 points from 27 matches and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town have endured an even more difficult campaign than their midweek opponents and find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle last time out, falling behind just 12 minutes after kickoff before Josh Koroma leveled the scores to end a 17-game goal drought.

The visitors sit 21st in the Championship standings with 26 points picked up so far. They are four points above Sheffield Wednesday in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 meetings between Blackburn and Huddersfield. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 36 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Blackburn have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 52.

Only two of the Terriers' five league wins this season have come on the road.

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Blackburn are without a win in their last six league games, with five of those games ending in defeat. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Huddersfield are on a four-game winless streak and have won just once since the start of December. They have lost their last three away matches by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1 and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 11 matchups)