Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

While COVID-19 has brought about irregularities in Championship fixtures, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town continue their campaign at Ewood Park on Sunday.

Blackburn Rovers are the in-form side in the English Championship at the moment. The hosts picked up a well-deserved 2-1 home win over Barnsley on Wednesday, marking a sixth consecutive league win and eighth without defeat.

Blackburn Rovers sit third in the league table with 45 points from 24 games. They are level on points with Fulham in second place, although the Cottagers have a game in hand and are just four points behind Bournemouth at the top of the table.

Huddersfield Town have hit good form of late and are also in the race for promotion. They picked up a hard-earned 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out and have now won their last three games on the bounce.

The visitors sit sixth in the Championship standings with 39 points. They will look to win on Sunday in a bid to move further up the table.

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 95th meeting between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 34 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 34 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the league earlier this season. Huddersfield Town won the game 3-2.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack and Ian Carlo Poveda are both out with injuries and will miss the game at the weekend. The duo are the only absentees for the hosts.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Ian Carlo Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Daniel Ward came off injured against Nottingham Forest last time out and is now injured. The striker joins Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg and Jesus Vallejo on the injured list for the visitors.

Injured: Daniel Ward, Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg, Jesus Vallejo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton, Reda Khadra

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Matthew Pearson, Oliver Turton; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Jordan Rhodes

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have won six straight games in the Championship and have not lost any of their last eight games in the competition. They have lost just one of their last 10 home games and will be relishing their chances on Sunday.

Huddersfield Town have won their last three games on the bounce after winning just once in the seven prior. The visitors' good form may come to an end on Sunday.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Peter P