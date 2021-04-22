Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town will trade tackles at Ewood Park on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday. Josh Windass scored in the first half to hand the hosts all three points.

Huddersfield Town also suffered a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Barnsley. Daryl Dike scored the sole goal in the 65th minute.

Both sides will be looking to pick up a win to guarantee their stay in the Championship. The visitors are slightly above the dropzone in 20th spot, while Blackburn Rovers sit in 17th spot.

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 92 occasions in the past and Blackburn Rovers have the better record.

The Riversiders have 33 wins to their name, while Huddersfield Town were victorious in 25 previous matches. The two sides shared the spoils in 34 stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when Naby Sarr starred with a brace to power Huddersfield Town to a 2-1 home win.

Both sides have been in almost identical form of late, with one win apiece registered in their last eight league games.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Huddersfield Town form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Four players have been sidelined for the hosts through injury. Joe-Rankin Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Bradley Dack, Joe-Rankin Costello

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town

The visitors have a host of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Blackburn, with five players currently sidelined.

Alex Vallejo (head), Daniel Grant (thigh), Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring), Oumar Niasse (groin) and Christopher Schindler (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Carel Eiting and Harry Toffolo have each recovered from knee and back injuries respectively and could feature.

There are no suspension concerns for the Terriers.

Injuries: Alex Vallejo, Christopher Schindler, Daniel Grant, Demeaco Duhaney, Oumar Niasse

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Barry Douglas, Jarrad Braithwaite, Darragh Lenihan, Elliot Bennett; Lewis Holtby, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell; Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliot

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield (GK); Naby Sarr, Richard Keogh, Rarmani-Edmonds Green; Pipa, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Aaron Rowe; Duane Holmes, Yaya Sanogo

Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and are each capable of picking up all three points here.

However, Blackburn Rovers have been slightly more consistent and we are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-0 Huddersfield Town