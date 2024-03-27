Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2024

Blackburn Rovers take on Ipswich Town in the 39th round of games in the Championship on Friday (March 29).

John Eustace's Blackburn are coming off a goalless draw at Middlesbrough in their previous outing. The Rovers are 17th in the standings, with 42 points from 38 games, having gone winless in eight.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are coming off a rousing 6-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday in their last game just before the international break. Omari Hutchinson scored in each half; Ali Al-Hamadi netted a late brace, while Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead also got on the scoresheet.

The result brings the Tractor Boys firmly into the title picture, trailing leaders Leeds United by a solitary point after 38 games. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Ipswich Championship contest:

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 56 meetings across competitions, Ipswich lead Blackburn 21-17.

Ipswich have three wins in their last six meetings with the Rovers, losing once. Their reverse fixture earlier this season saw the Tractor Boys win 4-3.

Blackburn have just one win in their last six home games across competitions, losing thrice.

Ipswich have three wins in their last five road outings, losing twice, including their most recent game (2-1 at Cardiff City).

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: D-D-D-L-L; Ipswich: W-L-W-W-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town prediction

The two sides have had vastly different campaigns, as evident in their respective league placement.

While the Rovers are only three points clear of the drop zone, Ipswich are flying high in third, losing just once in nine games, winning seven. The Tractor Boys earned promotion last season after four campaigns in League 1.

In their first season in the Championship in five years, Ipswich are well-placed to return to the Premier League, which they last played in the 2001-02 season, finishing 18th after a fifth-placed finish the previous year.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are winless in nine games across competitions - losing thrice - since a 3-1 home win over Stoke City in February. They have also won just once in their last six meetings with Ipswich, who should win comfortably.

Pick: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town betting tips

Tip 1: Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Ipswich to keep a clean sheet: No (The Tractor Boys have only two shutouts in seven games across competitions.)

Tip 3: Over 2 goals: Yes (Three of their last five meetings have had at least three goals.)