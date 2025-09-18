Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Blackburn Rovers will host Ipswich Town at the Ewood Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be hoping to build momentum from their last game after what has been a slow start to the season.
Blackburn picked up a deserved 1-0 victory over Watford on their return from the international break last weekend to mark their second win of the league season. The Riversiders, who have narrowly missed out on promotion playoff spots in two of the last three seasons, are sat in 16th place after losing three of their opening five league games and will hope to pick up more points and push higher up the table in the coming weeks.
Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have only lost one league game so far but are tied on points with Saturday's hosts having drawn three of their remaining four Championship outings this season. The visitors picked up a remarkable 5-0 win over Sheffield United last time out to mark their first win of the season but will need to replicate such results in coming weeks to achieve their aim of gaining immediate promotion back to top-flight football.
Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have met on 57 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Blackburn have won 17 of those meetings, 18 have ended in draws while Ipswich Town have won the remaining 22.
- The hosts have won just one of the last seven editions of this fixture despite scoring nine goals across those games.
- The visitors have a solid goal-scoring record in this fixture with 14 goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the two teams.
- Only Coventry City (15) and Bristol City (12) have scored more goals than Ipswich’s nine in the English second tier this season after the opening five games.
Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Prediction
The sides are somewhat closely matched ahead of Saturday's game but the Riversiders will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side in slightly better form.
The Tractor Boys are yet to win a game on the road this season but will fancy their chances of getting all three points against a weaker side.
Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)