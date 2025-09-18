Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Blackburn Rovers will host Ipswich Town at the Ewood Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be hoping to build momentum from their last game after what has been a slow start to the season.

Blackburn picked up a deserved 1-0 victory over Watford on their return from the international break last weekend to mark their second win of the league season. The Riversiders, who have narrowly missed out on promotion playoff spots in two of the last three seasons, are sat in 16th place after losing three of their opening five league games and will hope to pick up more points and push higher up the table in the coming weeks.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have only lost one league game so far but are tied on points with Saturday's hosts having drawn three of their remaining four Championship outings this season. The visitors picked up a remarkable 5-0 win over Sheffield United last time out to mark their first win of the season but will need to replicate such results in coming weeks to achieve their aim of gaining immediate promotion back to top-flight football.

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 57 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Blackburn have won 17 of those meetings, 18 have ended in draws while Ipswich Town have won the remaining 22.

The hosts have won just one of the last seven editions of this fixture despite scoring nine goals across those games.

The visitors have a solid goal-scoring record in this fixture with 14 goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

Only Coventry City (15) and Bristol City (12) have scored more goals than Ipswich’s nine in the English second tier this season after the opening five games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched ahead of Saturday's game but the Riversiders will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side in slightly better form.

The Tractor Boys are yet to win a game on the road this season but will fancy their chances of getting all three points against a weaker side.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More