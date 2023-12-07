Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Leeds United to Ewood Park for an EFL Championship matchday 20 early kickoff on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to basement side Sheffield Wednesday. Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass all scored to help the Owls claim the win.

Leeds United, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 comeback home win over Middlesbrough. Emmanuel Lath put Boro ahead in the third minute but Leeds were 2-1 up four minutes later courtesy of goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville. Joel Piroe's 38th-minute penalty gave the Lilywhites a two-goal lead while an eventful first half was capped up by Lath completing his brace in the 45th minute.

The victory saw Daniel Farke's side retain hold of third spot in the table, having garnered 38 points from 19 games. Blackburn are seventh with 28 points to their name.

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 103rd meeting between the two sides. Leeds United have 47 wins to their name, Blackburn Rovers were victorious on 32 occasions, while 23 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2020 when Leeds United claimed a 3-1 away win.

The last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

None of Blackburn's last 17 league games have ended level (eight wins, nine losses).

Leeds United have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Blackburn Rovers have conceded seven home league goals after the 75th minute, a joint-high in the league.

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United Prediction

Blackburn Rovers fluffed their lines when presented with the opportunity to climb into the playoff spots as they were defeated by basement boys Sheffield Wednesday. They return to an Ewood Park where they have lost four of their last six and will also be without manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who is serving a touchline ban for his dismissal against Wednesday.

Leeds United, by contrast, are flying high and completed a second consecutive comeback after conceding in the third minute. Both victories are part of a six-game unbeaten run (five wins) and highlighted the West Yorkshire outfit's never-say-die attitude. The 14 points they have won after conceding first is the most in the Championship this season.

The visitors also have a good recent record against Blackburn and we are backing them to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Leeds United

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals