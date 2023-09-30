Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City bring round nine of the EFL Championship to an end when they go head-to-head on Sunday (October 1).

The hosts cruised through the third round of the EFL Cup, thrashing Cardiff City 5-2 on Wednesday. Before that, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men were on a two-game losing streak, losing 3-1 at home to Sunderland and 4-2 at Ipswich Town.

Blackburn are 14th in the standings, picking up 10 points from their opening eight games.

Meanwhile, Leicester's EFL Cup campaign came to an end with a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Liverpool at Anfield. Enzo Maresca’s men now turn their attention to the Championship, where they're on a three-game winning streak since a 1-0 loss to Hull City on September 2.

With 21 points from eight games, Leicester are atop the points table, ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town on goal difference.

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 39 wins from their last 99 meetings, Blackburn boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Leicester have picked up four fewer wins since their first encounter in January 1908, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Blackburn have lost all but one of their last four Championship games, with a 2-1 home victory over Middlesbrough on September 16 being the exception.

Leicester boast a perfect away record in the league this season, winning all four games, scoring nine goals and conceding two.

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their EFL Cup exit, Leicester will head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet. Blackburn have struggled in the league, so the Foxes should continue their superb away form and return to winning ways.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-2 Leicester

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 clashes.)