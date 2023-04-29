Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1st 2023 

Blackburn Rovers will host Luton Town at Ewood Park on Monday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have struggled to pick up points in the league of late and have rapidly fallen behind in the race for promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Burnley in their last league outing, falling behind midway through the second-half to further extend their winless run against the Clarets.

Blackburn sit eighth in the league table with 65 points from 44 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways next week to salvage their promotion ambitions.

Luton, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of form in the league at the moment and are now gearing up for the playoffs. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Middlesbrough last time out, with Tom Lockyer scoring a leveler early after the restart before Carlton Morris scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Blackburn and Luton. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three league matches.

Only six of Blackburn's 17 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Hatters have picked up 40 points on the road in the league this season. Only Burnley (47) have picked up more.

Luton have the third-best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 38.

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Prediction

Blackburn are without a win in their last eight matches across all competitions after winning six of their previous seven. They have failed to win any of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Luton, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and are unbeaten in their last 12. They have been solid on the road this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Luton Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

