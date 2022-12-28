Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022 

Blackburn Rovers will host Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on Thursday (December 29) in the Championship.

The hosts have had an overall solid campaign but have struggled since their return to competitive action. Blackburn were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week, losing 4-1 to Nottingham Forest before suffering a 2-1 league defeat to Sunderland on Boxing Day. Blackburn are third in the league with 39 points from 24 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their season but are enjoying life under new manager Michael Carrick.

After losing 2-1 to Burnley a fortnight ago, they returned to winning ways in the leaguewith a comprehensive 4-1 win over newly promoted Wigan Athletic, via a first-half strike from Marcus Forss and a hat-trick from Chuba Akpom. The visitors are mid-table in tenth place with 33 points.

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 140 meetings between Blackburn and Middlesbrough, with the former leading 62-39.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture.

Blackburn have picked up 24 points at home this season. Only league leaders Burnley (28) have picked up more.

Seven of the Boro's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Riversiders have scored 28 league goals this season, the fewest of all teams in the Championship playoff spots.

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Blackburn are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five competitive outings. They have lost their last two home games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games and will head into the midweek clash with confidence. They have won three of their last four away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the visitors' last five games.)

