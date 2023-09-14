Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023 

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Middlesbrough to Ewood Park for an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle before the international break. Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie and Luke Cundle all found the back of the net to inspire the Pilgrims to victory.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf against QPR. Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback scored in either half to inspire the visitors to the win.

The defeat saw Boro drop to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just one point from five games. Blackburn sit in 13th spot in the table with seven points to show for their efforts in five games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 142nd meeting between the two sides. Blackburn Rovers were victorious in 62 previous games, Middlesbrough were victorious on 40 occasions, while 21 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Middlesbrough claimed a 2-1 comeback away win.

Blackburn Rovers' three home league games this season have seen goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Middlesbrough are currently enduring their worst-ever five-game start to a league season outside the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers have kept just one clean sheet across their last nine home games.

Blackburn have scored exactly one goal in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have had a disastrous start to the season, going from preseason title contenders to early relegation fodder. Michael Carrick's side are yet to register their first win of the season after five games and time is running out for the Manchester United legend to turn things around.

Blackburn Rovers disappointed against Plymouth in their last game before the international break and will be looking to get back on track in front of their fans.

The hosts have struggled defensively at home but we expect them to do enough to claim a narrow win, albeit with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Blackburn Rovers to score over 1.5 goals