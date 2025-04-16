Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Blackburn Rovers lock horns with Millwall in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Friday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.

Ad

Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a 1-0 win at Luton Town last weekend. Following a goalless first period at Kenilworth Road, Yuki Ohashi's 52nd-minute strike turned out to be the winner.

Kristi Julian Montgomery saw red for the visitors six minutes later, but the Rovers held firm with 10 men to take all three points. Snapping an eight-game winless streak - losing six - Ismael's side moved up to 10th, with 56 points from 42 games, winning 16.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are fresh off a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough at the weekend. Camiel Neghli broke the deadlock midway through the second period, which turned out to be the winner at The Den.

A third straight win keeps the Lions in ninth place in the points table, with 60 points from 42 games, winning 16, just three points off the promotion play-off places with four games left.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Millwall Championship clash at Ewood Park:

Ad

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 53 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Millwall 27-12 but lost their last meeting 1-0 away in the Championship in December.

The aforementioned win was the Lions' first in nine games in the fixture, losing five.

The Rovers have one win in their last six home games across competitions, losing three.

Millwall have won twice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: W-D-L-L-L; Millwall: W-W-W-L-W

Ad

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall prediction

Both sides have had similar campaigns as they remain with an outside chance of qualifying for the promotion play-offs. Blackburn looked good for a top-six finish before a damaging run of five straight losses have nearly scuppered their hopes.

In terms of head-to-head, the Rovers have a comfortable lead. Despite the visitors winning the reverse fixture, Millwall are winless at the Riverside in seven league games, losing five.

Ad

Millwall, though, are in better recent form than Blackburn, so they will fancy their chances of a rare league double with a win at Ewood Park, where they last won in 2012.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Millwall to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five games have produced at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More