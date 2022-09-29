Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

The EFL Championship will return this weekend after the two-week international break, with Blackburn Rovers hosting Millwall in a matchday 12 fixture at Ewood Park.

Saturday's clash will pit the seventh team on the log against the side currently occupying the 13th spot.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Luton Town. Carlton Morris and Reece Burke scored second-half goals to inspire the Hatters to the win. The defeat saw Jon Dahl Tomasson's side drop out of the playoff spots for the first time this season.

Millwall claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Blackpool before the international break. Zian Flemming and Benik Afobe scored either side of Charlie Patino's strike to help the Lions climb to 13th spot in the table, having garnered 13 points from 12 matches.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 48 previous occasions and Blackburn have a superior record with 24 wins to their name, while Millwall were victorious on 11 occasions.

Blackburn Rovers have not lost at home to Millwall in their last six meetings, winning four matches and suffering just one defeat in their last 13 games at any venue (winning seven).

Millwall are on a run of 11 away matches without a win (losing six) and have failed to score in five of their last six fixtures on the road.

The first goal has been key in Blackburn's matches this season, with the team that broke the deadlock going on to win each game.

Four of each of the two sides' last five matches have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have struggled for results over the last few weeks and have won just two of their last seven matches. This poor return threatens to derail their promotion bid, although they can count on a strong home record.

Their chances have been boosted by the visiting Millwall, who have been among the league's worst travelers. Only relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town have a worse points tally on the road than Gary Rowett's side.

The game is likely to be a cagey affair but we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

