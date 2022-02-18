Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers host Millwall at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to arrest their downward spiral.

The Riversiders have been winless in their last four league matches, failing to score in any of them. This run has seen them lose ground in the race for direct promotion to the Premier League.

They're down to third place with 54 points, four off second-placed Bournemouth and 10 behind leaders Fulham. Both teams also have two games in hand over Blackburn.

Millwall, meanwhile, have seen a contrasting set of fortunes lately, winning three of their last five league games and losing just once.

But the Lions remain in 14th position with 43 points from 31 games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Head-To-Head

The Riversiders have won 24 of their 47 clashes against Millwall, who've beaten them only 11 times in history, the last of which came in June 2020.

Since then, the Lancashire outfit are unbeaten in three games against Millwall, including the 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Millwall -Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that Brereton Diaz will be sidelined with an ankle injury.

Darragh Lenihan is likely to return to the starting XI from a suspension and could replace Ryan Nyambe in the defense.

Injured: Brereton Diaz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall

The Lions won't have Oliver Burke, who's injured, so Tyler Burey stands a chance to make his first Championship start of the season.

Manager Gary Rowett could is unlikely to make changes to the rest of the XI.

Injured: Oliver Burke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Darragh Lenihan, Jan van Hecke, Scott Wharton; Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Giles; John Buckley; Reda Khadra, Sam Gallagher.

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Shaun Hutchinson, Jack Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace, Tyler Burey; Mason Bennett.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Prediction

The Riversiders have been disappointing lately, with their attacking woes particularly a major concern right now.

Milwall will look to capitalize on this and given the momentum they've built lately, they should be able to come away with a point.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Millwall

