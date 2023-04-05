Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City square off at Ewood Park in round 40 of the EFL Championship on Friday (April 7). The Canaries will look to get one over the hosts, having suffered a 1-0 loss in the FA Cup in January.

With the season approaching its end, Blackburn appear to have run out of steam, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Birmingham City last weekend. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have now lost three of their last four games, including a 3-2 defeat against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 19. With 61 points from 38 games, the Rovers are sixth in the Championship, four points and one place above Norwich.

Like the hosts, Norwich were left empty-handed last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sheffield United. The Canaries are winless in four games, picking up two points from 12 available.

This dry spell has been owing to their lack of sting in attack, having scored just once in four outings since a 3-2 win over Millwall on March 4.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 49 meetings, Blackburn hold a superior record in the fixture.

Norwich have picked up 15 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Canaries have won their last four visits to Ewood Park, scoring nine goals and conceding thrice since a 2-0 loss in April 2012.

Blackburn are on a run of four home wins and are unbeaten in seven home games this year, winning five across competitions.

Norwich are winless in four games, losing twice since winning at Millwall last month.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction

Blackburn and Norwich have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks and head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. The Riversiders have been near impenetrable at home this year, but the visitors should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Blackburn’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last eight meetings.)

