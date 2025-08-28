Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Blackburn Rovers lock horns with Norwich City on matchday four of the Championship on Saturday. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table.

Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are fresh off a 3-0 win at Hull City last weekend. Ryan Hedges broke the deadlock inside 18 minutes before Yuki Ohashi doubled the visitors' lead two minutes into the second period.

With a Hull comeback not materialising, Todd Cantwell's 50th-minute strike ended the game as a contest. The win snapped the Rovers' two-game losing streak, putting them up to 16th with three points from as many outings.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Norwich are coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough. Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway scored within two minutes of each other to give Boro a 2-0 half-time lead.

Jacob Wright was sent off in the 58th minute, reducing Norwich to 10 men, but the hosts pulled one back five minutes from time. However, an equaliser wasn't to be as Boro held on for the three points. The defeat sees the Canaries in 17th in the points table, with three points from as many games, behind the Rovers on goal difference.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Norwich Championship clash at Ewood Park:

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 54 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Norwich 22-16, drawing their last matchup 1-1 at home in the Championship in March.

Each side have won once in their last five clashes, drawing the last three, all in the Championship.

Rovers have won two of their last five home games across competitions, losing the last two.

Norwich have won two of their last five road outings across competitions, losing two, with both wins coming this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: W-L-L-L-D; Norwich: L-L-W-W-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season, having won just one of their three Championship games and having exited the EFL Cup.

In terms of head-to-head, the Rovers hold a slender advantage, but recent matchups have been more balanced. Blackburn, though, are winless in seven home league games against Norwich, losing five, but have drawn the last two.

While the Canaries are on a two-game losing streak across competitions, the Rovers are coming off a win in their most recent outing and could ride that momentum to take a slender win.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City betting tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have scored in their last four matchups.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

