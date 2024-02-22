Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Blackburn Rovers host Norwich City at Ewood Park on Saturday (February 24) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a slow start to life as they remain winless under new boss John Eustace and remain in the bottom half of the pile. They drew goalless with Cardiff City last time out, managing just one shot on target. Blackburn are 16th in the league table with 38 points from 33 games.

Norwich, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment as they continue their push for the playoffs. They picked up a 4-1 comeback win over Cardiff City last time out, with Josh Sargent starring with a brace. Norwich are eighth in the standings with 51 points from 33 games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Blackburn and Norwich, who lead 22-16.

The hosts have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Blackburn have the second-worst defensive record in the league with 59 goals

Only four of the Canaries' 15 league wins this season have come on the road.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction

Blackburn are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last 12 Championship outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Norwich, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just twice in 2024. They have had their struggles on the road this season but should have enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Blackburn 0-1 Norwich

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four games.)