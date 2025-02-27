Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

The action continues in round 35 of the EFL Championship as Blackburn Rovers play host to Norwich City on Saturday. The Canaries are winless in six visits to Ewood Park spanning 13 years.

Blackburn were left red-faced on Saturday when they suffered a 3-0 hammering against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium. Before that, Valérien Ismael’s men had snapped their two-match losing run with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on February 12 after seeing off Plymouth Argyle by the same scoreline at home.

The Rovers have 51 points in 34 matches to sit sixth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed West Brom.

Norwich, meanwhile, continue to push for playoff football following a thrilling 4-2 victory over Stoke City at Carrow Road last weekend.

The Canaries have gone unbeaten in five of their last six matches — claiming three wins — with a 1-0 home loss to Preston North End on February 11 being the exception. With 47 points from 34 matches, Norwich are 10th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Middlesbrough and four points off the play-off places.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn have 22 wins from their last 53 meetings with Norwich, who have picked up 16 wins.

Blackburn are winless in six home games against the Canaries, losing five, since a 2-0 victory in April 2012.

Norwich have won two of their last 13 away matches, losing six, since October.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction

With the season approaching its business end, both sides will look to secure three huge points in their push for a pla-yoff spot. While Norwich boast a solid record in recent visits to Ewood Park, they have struggled to get going on the road off late, so the hosts should take a narrow win.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Norwich

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Blackburn’s last six outings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Norwich's last five games.)

