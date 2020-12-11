Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

EFL Championship leaders Norwich City travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday evening.

Norwich are three points ahead of Bournemouth at the top of the Championship, with 17 games played this season.

With 34 points, Norwich are nine points ahead of Blackburn at the moment. The Championship is so close that those nine points mean that these two teams are separated by nine places on the table.

The hosts are looking for a return to winning ways, after picking up just a point in their last two games. In their last match, Tony Mowbray's side lost 1-0 tp Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

💪 Looking to bounce back on Saturday!



📺 Due to the game being selected for live overseas broadcast, Video Match Passes will not be available to iFollow customers outside of the UK & Ireland.#Rovers | #ROVvNOR 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) December 10, 2020

Like Blackburn, Norwich have also picked up 10 points in their last five games, but they come into this game in better form, having won their last two matches.

In midweek, a late comeback from Norwich enabled them to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Carrow Road.

What a win that was last night! 💪



📸 Take a look through a selection of yesterday's best images! — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 10, 2020

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Head-to-head

Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers hold the advantage in the historical head-to-head record against Norwich City, having won 19 of the 45 games between the two. Norwich have beaten Blackburn 14 times, while there have been 12 draws.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Norwich City form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Team News

Darragh Lenihan will be available again for Blackburn Rovers, after missing out on the game against Bristol City through suspension. They are also likely to miss some important players such as Ben Brereton and former Norwich player Tom Trybull.

Injured: Scott Wharton, Tom Trybull, Ben Brereton, Corey Evans, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

For Norwich City, the likes of Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean are set to come back into the side after recovering from injury problems. Daniel Farke still has a very populated injury list, but will be delighted to welcome back two important players to his squad.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, Xavi Quintilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Daniel Ayala, Ben Douglas; Lewis Holtby, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell; Tyrhys Dolan, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliott

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern; Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Jacob Sorensen; Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean; Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction

Despite injuries, Norwich have managed to find ways to win games, and with the returns of McLean and Cantwell, we are predicting that they will eke out a result at Ewood Park.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Norwich City