Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2022

Blackburn Rovers will host Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on Wednesday night in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup run with a 4-0 home win over Hartlepool United before beating Bradford City in the second round. They then locked horns with Premier League outfit West Ham United in the third round and held on for a 2-2 draw in normal time before going on to win the penalty shootout 10-9.

Blackburn Rovers are one-time winners of the domestic cup, lifting the title back in the 2001-02 campaign. They are, however, enjoying their best run in the tournament in the last decade and will be looking to test their mettle against another Premier League side this week.

Nottingham Forest have not had the smoothest return to the top flight but have fared well in the domestic cup so far. They faced Grimsby Town in their first cup game of the season, winning 3-0 before picking up a shock 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the next round via goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 125 meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 54 of those games while the visitors have won 38 times. There have been 33 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Blackburn have picked up 24 points on home turf this season. Only league leaders Burnley have picked up more.

Forest have picked up just two points away from home this season, the fewest in the Premier League so far.

The Reds have the worst defensive record in the English top-flight this season with a concession tally of 30.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Blackburn have won three of their last four games across all competitions. They were beaten 4-1 by Preston North End in their last home game, ending a six-game winning streak at Ewood Park and will aim to bounce back here.

Forest's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now be looking to build on that. They have, however, struggled for results on away grounds this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Forest's last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the Reds' last four matches)

