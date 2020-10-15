Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest travel to Lancashire with a brand new manager in the shape of Chris Hughton on Saturday after ex-boss Sabri Lamouchi was sacked last week following a terrible start to the campaign.

The East Midlands side are yet to pick up a point in the Championship this season and have failed to win in their last 10 second-tier games, recording their sixth-straight league defeat against Bristol City last time out.

Furthermore, they have only scored once in their first four fixtures and now go up against Blackburn Rovers, a side that have not conceded a goal in three Championship games.

Prior to last week's 0-0 draw with Cardiff City, Saturday's visitors had scored 11 times in three league games and have shipped just two goals across their four games so far.

Add in the fact that Tony Mowbray's side are yet to suffer defeat at home in the 2020-21 campaign and it spells a tough afternoon for the Forest faithful.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Their last match against each other ended in a 3-2 win for Nottingham Forest back on New Year's Day, but that was Blackburn's only loss to them since 2014.

In fact, they haven't tasted a home defeat against the City Ground outfit since August 2013.

The hosts have lost just once to Forest in the last 10 meetings, all of them in the Championship.

The last time Forest recorded a clean sheet against Blackburn was in December 2015 – eight clashes ago.

Historically, Blackburn have had the edge over their league rivals, winning 53 times and losing on just 35 occasions; drawing 33 times.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Blackburn signed goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis on a three-year deal from Slavia Sofia of Bulgaria during the international break, and he could come straight into the team.

Although he won’t be fit for this game, Rovers fans were delighted to learn that Bradley Dack is just a few weeks away from a return following nine months out with a knee injury.

Darragh Lenihan may miss the game though after suffering a minor knee ligament injury last month.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: Darragh Lenihan

Suspended: None

From Forest’s point of view, Harry Arter is the only new doubt after being ruled out due to a hip problem.

Joe Lolley also featured for the under-23s last week and could work his way back into the fold.

Injured: Joe Worrall

Doubtful: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Antonis Stergiakis, Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams, Amari'i Bell, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cryus Christie, Loic Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna, Tyler Blackett, Jack Colback, Samba Sow, Nuno da Costa, Luke Freeman, Sammi Ameobi, Lewis Grabban

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The arrival of a new manager usually starts with a ‘honeymoon’ period for the recipient club but it may not happen at Forest this time.

Blackburn have looked in immaculate shape offensively and don’t do a bad job of keeping clean sheets either – a trait that won’t calm the pre-game nerves of Hughton.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Nottingham Forest