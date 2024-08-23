Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August, 2024

Blackburn Rovers take on Oxford United in the third round of games in the English Championship on Saturday. The Rovers are unbeaten in the league this season, winning one, while Oxford have won once and lost the other.

John Eustace's Blackburn opened their Championship campaign with a 4-2 home win over Stockport County, with four different players scoring. The Rovers then won 6-1 at Stockport in their EFL Cup opener before drawing 2-2 at Norwich City in the league.

Ryan Hedges fired the Rovers into a 20th-minute lead, but Norwich turned the game on its head in eight second-half minutes. Blackburn, though, forced a share of the spoils through Yuki Ohashi (87') to move to fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Dess Buckingham's Oxford beat Norwich City 2-0 at home in their first Championship game in 25 years before beating Peterborough 2-0 at home in the EFL Cup first round.

However, the U's Yellows lost 3-2 at Coventry City in their next league outing, with Haji Wright's 96th-minute winner flooring Oxford, who are eighth in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, match prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Oxford Championship game at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United head-to-head and key numbers

In 28 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Oxford 11-7, with their last meeting being a 2-1 Blackburn win in League One in May 2018.

Oxford have just one win in their last 14 meetings with the Rovers, losing seven, including the last three.

Blackburn have won only one of their last nine home games across competitions, losing three.

Oxford have lost once in their last seven competitive road outings, winning four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: D-W-W-W-D; Oxford: L-W-W-W-D

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United prediction

Both sides have made a decent start to their Championship campaign, especially Oxford, who are back in the second division for the first time since 1999.

The Rovers have scored twice in each league outing this season but have also conceded as many times. Meanwhile, the U'Yellows are coming off a defeat in their previous league outing and have been poor in recent meetings with Blackburn.

Considering that, we expect a comfortable win for the Rovers.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Oxford United

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United betting tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Oxford to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't had a shutout in this fixture in five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last five meetings have produced at least two goals.)

