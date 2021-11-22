Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers welcome Peterborough United to Ewood Park for a matchday 19 fixture in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The home side currently sit outside the playoff spots, with their 27 points from 18 matches good enough for eighth position. Peterborough United find themselves in the relegation zone on 15 points.

Blackburn Rovers come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda and Ben Brereton scored in either half to share the spoils on Saturday.

Peterborough United fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. Mario Vransic and Tyrese Campbell's goals guided the Potters to all three points.

Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the sides and Blackburn Rovers were victorious in five previous matches. Peterborough United have three wins to their name but the two sides are yet to play out a draw.

This will be their first clash since a League One fixture in April 2018 ended in a 3-1 home win for Blackburn Rovers.

The home side have managed three wins and a draw from their last five league games. Peterborough United are currently on a four-game winless run in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Peterborough United form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Harry Pickering (calf) and Bradley Dack (ACL) are both unavailable for selection. Jan Paul van Hecke will serve out the final game of his three-match suspension for the red card he received against Fulham.

Injuries: Bradley Dack, Harry Pickering

Suspension: Jan Paul van Hecke

Peterborough United @theposh



#pufc 📷 A huge thank you to everyone who backed us at Stoke on Saturday. 👏💙 📷 A huge thank you to everyone who backed us at Stoke on Saturday. 👏💙#pufc https://t.co/4r20EFqYbd

Peterborough United

Joel Randall (leg), Jack Marriott (tendon) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) have all been ruled out through injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Joel Randall, Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Darragh Lenihan, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jonson Clark-Harris, Sammie Szmodics

Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United Prediction

The two sides are in need of points for vastly different reasons but Blackburn Rovers have been the more consistent side which has propelled their promotion bid.

Peterborough United have struggled since their return to the Championship, with their porous defense proving to be their albatross. Although the threat of relegation could spur the visitors to step up their performance, we are backing Tony Mowbray's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Peterborough United

Edited by Peter P