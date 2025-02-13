Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Blackburn Rovers will host Plymouth Argyle at Ewood Park on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will look to get a win and build on the momentum of their impressive mid-week win.

Blackburn pulled off a clinical 2-0 victory away at West Brom on Wednesday to move up to fifth position in the league table. The hosts had lost four of their previous five league games and will hope their midweek result will spur them back into form heading into the final months of the season.

Plymouth Argyle go into the weekend high on confidence after battering Millwall 5-1 during the week to make it three consecutive wins across all competitions. The visitors have spent the majority of the season in the relegation zone but could end the matchday outside of it for the first time in months with a win on Saturday.

The Pilgrims seem to have found a new lease of life under newly hired manager Miron Muslic and are currently unbeaten in their last three league games, two of which were against teams in the top six.

Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 53 previous occasions going into the weekend. Blackburn have won 19 of those meetings, 12 have ended in draws while Plymouth have won the remaining 22.

The hosts are winless in the last five editions of this fixture, losing two and drawing three.

Only the other five teams in the top six have a better defensive record than the Rovers, who have conceded just 30 goals all season.

Plymouth have the worst defensive record in the English second tier with 64 goals conceded. The Pilgrims, however, scored 34 goals, just three fewer than Saturday's hosts.

Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

The Riversiders are comfortable favorites going into this fixture thanks to their much better quality but will have to be wary of the visitors' recent form if they are to get all three points.

Plymouth will be satisfied to get a draw against a side much higher up on the league table but will have to improve on their defensive performances to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Plymouth Argyle

Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in three of the hosts' last four league games)

