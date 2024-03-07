Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th, 2024

Blackburn Rovers take on Plymouth Argyle in the 37th round of games in the Championship on Saturday (March 9).

Josh Eustace's Blackburn are coming off a 1-1 midweek home draw with Millwall, with Sammie Szmodics cancelling out Michael Obafemi's 54th-minute opener within nine minutes. They remain 17th in the standings, behind their upcoming opponents on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Ian Foster's Plymouth lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and are 16th in the points table, with the Pilgrims being just ahead of Blackburn. Djedi Gassama's 60th-mnute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Plymouth Championship clash:

Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle head-to-head and key stats

In 51 games across competitions, Plymouth lead 21-19

Both sides have won twice in their last five meetings across competitions, but Plymouth won the reverse fixture 3-0 in September.

Blackburn have just one win in five home games across competiitons, drawing 1-1 with Millwll in their previous outing.

Plymouth have two wins in five games on their travels, losing their last one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent game first): Blackburn: D-L-L-D-D; Plymouth: L-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle prediction

As is evident in their respective positions in the standings, both sides are languishing at the wrong end of the standings.

Their recent form also doesn't inspire much confidence, with the two sides having just one win between them in their last five games across competitions. Their recent head-to-head record is also dead-even, but Plymouth have taken their last two clashes without conceding.

The Pilgrims, though, have not scored in four of their last five outings, so expect the trend to continue in a narrow loss.

Pick: Blackburn 1-0 Plymouth

Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle betting tips

Tip 1: Blackburn to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score: No

Tip 3: Plymouth to concede more than one: No (The Pilgrims have not conceded more than one goal in two of their last three games.)