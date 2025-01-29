Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2025 

Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End at Ewood Park on Friday in the Championship. The hosts have dropped out of the promotion playoff spots, sitting seventh with 42 points from 29 matches. They lost 2-1 to Bristol City in their last match.

Preston, meanwhile, picked up a hard-fought 2-1 home win over play-off-chasing Middlesbrough last time out, Stefán Teitur Pordarson scored the opener with his maiden goal for the club before Emil Riis Jacobsen came off the bench to seal the win. The visitors are 14th in the points table with 37 points.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 115th meeting between Blackburn and Preston, who lead 47-34.

Preston are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

The home team have managed one clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Only two of the Lilywhites' eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Prediction

The Rovers have lost their last three games and have won one of their last nine league outings. They have lost three of their last four games at Ewood Park without scoring.

Preston, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches and have lost one of their last eight. They have, however, struggled on the road all season and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches.)

