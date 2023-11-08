Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2023

Blackburn Rovers will host Preston North End at Ewood Park on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side are currently in a good run of form in the league after a turbulent start to their season. They beat struggling Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend comfortably sitting three goals up early after the break before a red card to Scott Wharton saw the Canaries grow into the game and score a late consolation goal.

Blackburn Rovers sit 10th in the league table with 22 points from 15 games. They are three points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Contrastingly, Preston North End have struggled to pick up points in recent weeks after a bright start to the league campaign. They beat Coventry City 3-2 in their last game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet to overturn a one-goal deficit and extend the Lilywhites' unbeaten run against Coventry.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 111 competitive meetings between Blackburn and Preston. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 46 times.

There have been 31 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Blackburn have conceded 24 goals in the Championship this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Three of Preston's four league defeats this season have come on the road.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Prediction

Blackburn's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost three of their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Preston saw their latest result end a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this Friday. They have, however, lost their last three away matches and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Preston North End

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)