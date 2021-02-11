Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Preston North End to Ewood Park on Friday for a Lancashire derby in the EFL Championship.

Both sides are in need of all three points to boost their slim chances of making the playoff places. The hosts currently sit in eighth spot on the table, with 39 points garnered from 28 matches to date.

Preston North End are four places and three points below them in 12th spot.

The two teams come into this clash on the back of defeats. Blackburn were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat away to QPR. Rotherham United picked up a 2-1 victory over Preston on their own turf.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 106 occasions in the past, with Preston North End having the better head-to-head record.

The Lilywhites have 44 wins and 30 draws to their name. Blackburn were victorious on 32 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 24 November 2020 on matchday 13 of the current season. Goals from Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton, and Tyrhys Dolan gave Blackburn Rovers an away win at Deepdale.

Blackburn Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Preston North End form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts have three players ruled out for the visit of Preston North End. Bradley Johnson (hamstring), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

Lewis Holtby was substituted after coming off the bench against QPR. Scans have shown that he suffered a recurrence of the knee injury that kept him out of action earlier in the season.

There are no suspension issues for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Lewis Holtby

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Four players have been ruled out for the visitors through injury. Declan Rudd (knee), Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) and Louis Molt (discomfort) will miss the trip to Ewood Park.

There are no suspension concerns for Preston North End.

Injuries: Declan Rudd, Patrick Bauer, Louis Molt

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Amari'i Bell, Jarrad Branthwaite, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen (GK); Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty; Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman; Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts; Sean Maguire

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Prediction

Both sides have strong attacks and relatively porous defenses, suggesting that we are likely to witness goals at both ends. The fact that this is a city derby will push both sets of players to give their all for victory.

Preston North End have been stronger on the road than Blackburn have been at home, and we expect both sides to cancel each other out in a thrilling draw.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Preston North End