Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers will host Preston North End at Ewood Park in the Lancashire derby in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Stoke City last weekend. Rena Khadra scored the match winner seven minutes into the second half.

Preston settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Fulham on home turf. Ched Evans scored in the second half for the hosts to cancel out Tim Ream's first-half strike for the visitors.

Blackburn Rovers have promotion ambitions in their sights and currently occupy fifth spot in the table with 33 points from 20 matches. Preston North End are in 17th spot on 25 points.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be the 108th meeting between the two sides and Preston North End have a better record with 45 wins to their name.

The home side were victorious on 32 occasions while 35 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Preston North End secured a 2-1 victory away from home.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Preston North End form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Thomas Kaminski (abdominal), Bradley Dack (knee) and Ian Poveda (ankle) have all been ruled out with fitness issues. Daniel Ayala and Joe Rothwell are both doubts for the game.

Injuries: Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Dack, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: Daniel Ayala, Joe Rothwell

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Andrew Hughes, Joshua Murphy (ankle), Connor Wickham (hamstring), Isaiah Brown (achiles tendon) and Matthew Olosunde (heel) are all unavailable due to fitness issues. Tom Barkhuizen is a doubt for the trip to Blackburn.

Injuries: Joshua Murphy, Andrew Hughes, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Doubtful: Tom Barkhuizen

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aynsley Pears (GK); Tayo Edun, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan; Ben Brereton

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Benjamin Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have been one of the form teams in the league over the last few weeks. They will be looking to keep their momentum going to boost their promotion hopes.

The hosts have impressed on their own patch and games at Ewood Park tend to be high-scoring encounters. The fact that this is a city rivalry could see both sides up the ante to earn city bragging rights but we are backing Blackburn to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Preston North End

