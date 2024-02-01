Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd, 2024

Blackburn Rovers lock horns with Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the Championship on Saturday (February 3).

Jon Dahl Tomasson's Rovers are a lowly 18th in the league after 28 games but are coming off a rousing 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at home to Wrexham in midweek. They drew their last league game 1-1 at home to Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR have fared worse than the Rovers in the Championship. They are in the relegation zone, in 22nd place, with 25 points from 29 games. Like the Rovers, they're also coming off a 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, match prediction and betting tips for the Blackburn-QPR Championship clash:

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR head-to-head and key numbers

In 58 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead 29-17. Their last meeting saw the Rovers win 4-0 at QPR in the reverse fixture in October.

Blackburn have won seven of their last 10 meetings with QPR, including the last four.

The Rovers have two wins in their last five games at home, winning the last one 5-2 against Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round last month.

The Hoops have won just once in their last five road outings across competitions, drawing goalless at Ipswich in the Championship in their previous such game.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: W-D-L-W-D; QPR: D-W-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR prediction

Both teams have struggled to get going in the Championship and are firmly in the bottom half of the standings.

Their recent form - across competitions - is also nothing to talk home about, with just three wins in 10 cumulative games. Considering their relative struggles this season, it's a tough game to call.

However, the Rovers have dominated the matchup recently, winning the last four games, keeping three clean sheets. Considering the same, expect Tomasson's side to continue the trend with another win.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-0 QPR

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR betting tips

Tip 1: Blackburn to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score: No (Rovers have not conceded in all but one of their last four meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 3 goals: No (Three of their last five meetings have produced just one goal.)