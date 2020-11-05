Blackburn Rovers vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers’ post-lockdown form has been less than impressive, with their draw against Middlesbrough last time out meaning that they have won just one game in five.

Tony Mowbray’s side know that another loss could see them slammed into the relegation-fighting pack – something unthinkable after their first few games of the 2020-21 campaign.

Meanwhile, QPR claimed a much-needed victory at the expense of Derby County in midweek.

Their back-to-back league wins took them six points away from the bottom three and gives them some breathing space for the first time in a while.

Neither side will want to be battling relegation in the coming months, and they will be aware that winning games like these will eventually mean the difference between safety and disappointment.

🌹 Arte Et Labore



🗓️ #OnThisDay 145 years ago, following a meeting in the St. Leger Hotel on King William Street, this great club was formed. 💙#Rovers145 | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5SgPESBS0r — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) November 5, 2020

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Head-to-Head

Blackburn Rovers have lost to QPR just once in their last 17 encounters and have not tasted defeat on home soil against the London outfit since October 1999.

Their last five victories over QPR have been by one-goal margins – something we could potentially see this time around too.

The last match-up between the pair in January saw the hosts win 2-1 at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have beaten QPR on 24 occasions and have lost 15 times, drawing the other 12.

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Team News

Adam Armstrong is unlikely to feature for the hosts after picking up a hamstring injury last week.

Daniel Ayala won’t be fit in time for this game after sustaining a groin injury that has persisted for a couple of weeks.

Furthermore, Tom Trybull and Derrick Williams are doubts after limping off against Middlesbrough.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Bradley Dack, Elliott Bennett, Bradley Johnson, Amari’i Bell, Daniel Ayala

Doubtful: Adam Armstrong, Tom Trybull, Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

QPR duo Lee Wallace and George Thomas could potentially make the squad if they can get back up to a decent standard of fitness in time, with both working their way back off the injury table.

Luke Amos remains sidelined with his long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Luke Amos

Doubtful: Lee Wallace, George Thomas

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Aynsley Pears, Ryan Nyambe, Corry Evans, Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rankin-Costello, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Harvey Elliot, Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Lyndon Dykes

𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗲𝘁 ✅

𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 ✅



A good night's work 💪#DERQPR pic.twitter.com/FvYPvBAjkO — QPR FC (@QPR) November 5, 2020

Blackburn Rovers vs QPR Prediction

It’s evident Blackburn’s poor form is mainly down to their lengthy injury list.

QPR will be licking their lips at the potential for a result and will look to claim a rare away win.

However, the hosts are packed with attacking talent and the R’s may be on the back foot for long periods of the game, despite of all the opposition’s absences. We are predicting a score draw at the end of 90 minutes in this game.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 QPR