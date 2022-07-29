Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23 

Blackburn Rovers will host Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on Saturday in the opening weekend of the new English Championship season.

The hosts began the previous campaign strongly and were among the favourites to secure promotion. They, however, capitulated in the second half of the season, winning just five of their final 20 games to finish eighth with 69 points.

Blackburn have had a very quiet summer, with the appointment of manager Jon Tomasson perhaps being their most notable move. They enjoyed a decent preseason and will look forward to a solid start to their campaign this weekend.

QPR, meanwhiel, endured a similar fate as their weekend opponents last season. They were in the fray for a Premier League return before picking up just four wins in their last 18 games to finish 11th in the standings.

The visitors have had several players depart the club this summer but have brought in a few new faces. They include Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, who joined on a season-long loan.

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head

There have been 55 meetings between Blackburn and QPR. The hosts have won 26 of those games, while QPR have won 17. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-D.

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack has returned from a spell on the sidelines but may not be risked this weekend.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Bradley Dack.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Queens Park Rangers

Tyler Roberts is struggling with a hamstring injury and will not play this weekend. Christopher Willock and Luke Amos have recovered from injuries and should make the squad, though.

Injured: Tyler Roberts.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XIs

Blackburn Rovers (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Callum Brittain, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Harry Pickering; Lewis Travis, John Buckley, Ryan Hedges; Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton Diaz.

Queens Park Rangers (4-3-3): Seny Dieng; Osman Kakay, Robert Dickie, Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal; Samuel Field, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell; Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes.

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Blackburn shook off a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley in their first friendly of the off-season to go unbeaten in their four subsequent outings.

QPR, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace in their last preseason game and will look to put that behind them. They, however, struggled on the road last season and could lose here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Queens Park Rangers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far