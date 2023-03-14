Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023

Blackburn Rovers play host to Reading at Ewood Park in round 37 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Royals head into the weekend on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Blackburn Rovers suffered just their second defeat of the year last Friday when they were beaten 3-2 by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Prior to that, the Rovers were on an 11-game winless run, picking up five draws and six wins, including an impressive 2-1 win over Premier League side Leicester City in the FA Cup on February 28.

With 58 points from 36 games, Blackburn are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, three points above seventh-placed Norwich City just outside the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Reading were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Millwall last Saturday.

Paul Ince’s side have now lost three consecutive matches, conceding seven and failing to find the target since February’s 3-1 win over Blackpool.

Reading are currently 16th in the league standings, having picked up 44 points from 36 matches so far.

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Blackburn boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Reading have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

The Royals are on an impressive run of four wins in their last five games against Blackburn, with a 2-0 loss in October 2021 being the exception.

Blackburn are unbeaten at home since the turn of the year, claiming four wins and two draws in their six outings.

Reading have lost their last six away matches, while they are winless in eight straight games on the road since the start of December.

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Prediction

With their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United on the horizon, Blackburn will head into the midweek clash looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. The Rovers have been near impenetrable at home since the turn of the year and we predict they will see off a Reading side whose last away win came in November.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Reading

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn Rovers

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last 10 clashes since April 2017)

