Blackburn Rovers vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn will welcome Reading to Ewood Park on Tuesday for a clash in the EFL Championship.

The hosts currently sit in 10th spot on the standings, with 10 points accrued from seven games, while their opponents lead the way with six wins and a draw from their seven games to date.

Blackburn put in a comprehensive performance in their 4-0 away win against Coventry City on Saturday, while Reading were equally impressive in a 3-0 home win over Rotherham United.

Blackburn vs Reading Head-to-Head

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides and Blackburn Rovers have the advantage in head-to-head meetings.

The Blue and Whites have nine wins and nine draws to their name, while Reading were victorious on five occasions in the past.

The most recent clash between the pair came in July on the penultimate matchday of last season when the sides were involved in a seven-goal thriller that saw Blackburn edge out Reading, with a late strike by Sam Gallagher giving them a 4-3 home win.

Blackburn form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Reading form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Blackburn vs Reading Team News

Blackburn

The hosts will be without Daniel Ayala (hamstring), Lewis Travis (ligament), and Bradley Dack (knee), who are all ruled out due to injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Bradley Dack, Lewis Travis, Daniel Ayala

Suspension: None

Reading

The Royals have four players currently on the sidelines due to injury. Sam Baldock (calf), Felipe Araruna (knee), John Swift (hamstring), and Andy Yiadom (knee) are all ruled out of the fixture.

There are no suspension worries for Reading.

Injuries: Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Andy Yiadom, Sam Baldock

Suspension: None

Blackburn vs Reading Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Barry Douglas, Derrick Williams, Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rankin-Costello; Bradley Johnson, Tom Trybull, Lewis Holtby; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliot

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Omar Richards, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tomas Esteves; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Alfa Semedo, Yakou Meite; George Puscas

Blackburn vs Reading Prediction

Blackburn have been solid if unspectacular this season and they will have their work cut out if they are to get anything from this fixture.

Reading have been the standard-bearers in the Championship until this point and they will be looking to keep their fine run going with a victory at Ewood Park.

Home advantage could count for Blackburn but ultimately, the visitors should do enough to earn a hard-fought win.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-2 Reading