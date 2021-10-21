Blackburn Rovers vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Blackburn Rovers will host Reading at Ewood Park on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to QPR on Tuesday. Ilias Chair scored what proved to be the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

Reading suffered a harrowing 3-2 defeat to Blackpool on home turf. The hosts raced into a two-goal lead at halftime before a remarkable second-half fightback saw the visitors snatch all three points.

That defeat dealt a blow to Reading's hopes of entering the top six. The Royals currently find themselves in the eighth spot on 19 points while Blackburn are five places below on 17 points.

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Head-to-Head

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides and Blackburn Rovers have a slightly superior record with nine wins to their name.

Reading were victorious on seven occasions while the two sides played out a draw in nine previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in March when George Puscas' first-half goal was enough to give Reading a 1-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run while Reading's defeat to Blackpool made it two losses from their last eight league games.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Reading form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Joe Rankin-Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL), Jake Garrett and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) have all been sidelined. Harry Pickering has recovered from his bout with COVID-19.

Injuries: Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Jake Garrett

Suspension: None

Reading

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Blackburn Rovers. Junior Hoilett (hamstring), Michael Morrison (leg), Tom Holmes (leg), Tom McIntyre (foot), Yakou Meite (knee), Lucas Joao (broken hip), Dejan Tetek (ankle) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and Alen Halilovic (tissue) have also been ruled out.

Injuries: Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna, Andy Rinomhota, Alen Halilovic, Dejan Tetek

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Daniel Ayala, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Reda Khadra; Daniel Butterworth

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have been inconsistent in recent weeks but will be buoyed by having home advantage against Reading.

The hosts still have a shot at entering the top six but need to get back to winning ways to attain this. It will, however, not be easy against a Reading side that are flying high at the moment and we are predicting both sides will cancel each other out in a stalemate.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Reading

