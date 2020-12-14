Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Rotherham United to Ewood Park on Wednesday, with three points on offer in the EFL Championship.

The hosts find themselves on a three-game winless run and fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City last weekend, while Rotherham snapped their six-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

🗓️ Up next: Rotherham United 🏠



📺 Back the boys from home with an iFollow #Rovers Match Pass!#ROVvROT 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) December 14, 2020

Nine points separate these two sides on the table, with Blackburn occupying 12th spot on 25 points, while their next opponents are eight places below in 20th.

Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

This is going to be the 45th meeting between the two sides and Blackburn Rovers have a far superior head-to-head record against Rotherham United.

The Riversiders have 24 wins and eight draws to their name, while Rotherham United were victorious on 12 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the Championship in March 2019 when a brace from Nigeria international Semi Ajayi helped Rotherham United to a 3-2 home victory.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Advertisement

Rotherham United form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts have four players ruled out of this fixture through injury. Joe Rankin-Costello (hamstring), Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon), Ben Brereton (knee injury), and Corry Evans (knock) will all sit out the game with Rotherham.

Central defender Darragh Lenighan will serve the final game of his three-match suspension for his straight red card against Brentford.

Injuries: Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton, Ben Brereton, Corry Evans

Suspension: Darragh Lenighan

Rotherham United

Manager Paul Warne has five players unavailable through injury.

Joe Mattock (ankle), Kieran Sadlier (ankle), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Clark Robertson (broken foot), and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all in the treatment room.

There are no suspension worries for Rotherham United.

READ | Buy Breck's 'My Life In Football' to be entered into the draw to win a shirt signed by the 2019/20 promotion-winning side.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/EDXqKO3Tnd — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 14, 2020

Injuries: Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Barry Douglas, Daniel Ayala, Amari Bell, Ryan Nyambe; Bradley Johnson, Tom Trybull, Harry Chapman; Lewis Holtby, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliot

Advertisement

Rotherham United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman; Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding; Mickel Miller, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Florian Jozefzoon; Freddie Ladapo

Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham United are in dangerous waters and their poor form has them flirting with relegation.

Despite their need for points, Blackburn should have enough in the tank to get back to winning ways on home soil.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rotherham United