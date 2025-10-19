Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Blackburn Rovers will host Sheffield United at Ewood Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side, who finished just two points outside the promotion playoff spots last season, have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and now find themselves 22nd in the table, just one point above last-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

They suffered a deflating 2-0 defeat to promotion hopefuls Coventry City last time out, having been the better side in the first half before two quickfire goals from their opponents in the second effectively stalled their momentum.

Sheffield United are in a similar boat, having failed to perform all season despite reaching the promotion playoff final last season. They returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating Watford 1-0 with Callum O'Hare netting the sole goal of the game just before the hour mark.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their midweek opponents in the league table and will be looking to leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 156 meetings between the two teams. Blackburn have won 56 of those games while Sheffield have won 63 times.

There have been 37 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

Blackburn have scored seven goals in the Championship this season. Only their midweek opponents (4) have managed fewer.

Sheffield are the only side in the English second tier this season yet to draw a game, having recorded two wins and eight defeats from their 10 matches.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Prediction

Rovers are winless in their last four matches with three of those outings ending in defeat. They are winless on home turf this season and will be desperate to snap that streak on Tuesday.

The Blades' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will now be looking to kick on from that this week. They have lost all but one of their six away games this season and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)

