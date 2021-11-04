Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United will trade tackles in an matchday 17 EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 7-0 thrashing by Fulham at the same ground on Wednesday. Three different men scored braces for the visitors in a game that also saw Blackburn Rovers reduced to 10 men.

Sheffield United had to settle for a share of the spoils away to Nottingham Forest. Lewis Grabban and Morgan Gibbs-White scored late second-half goals to ensure the points were shared.

The Blades currently sit in 16th place in the table, having garnered 19 points from 16 matches. Blackburn Rovers are in 12th spot on 23 points.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

This will be the 150th meeting between the two sides and Sheffield United have a slightly better record with 59 wins to their name.

Blackburn Rovers were victorious on 54 occasions while 36 matches in the past ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2019. Goals from Richard Stearman and Oliver Norwood helped Sheffield United secure a 2-1 home win in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Sheffield United form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Harry Pickering (calf), Daniel Ayala (calf) and Bradley Dack (ACL) have been sidelined for the match. Defender Jan Paul van Hecke has been suspended due to the red card he received against Fulham.

Injuries: Harry Pickering, Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala

Suspension: Jan Paul van Hecke

Sheffield United

Luke Freeman (leg), Oliver Burke (leg), Sander Berge (hamstring) and Jack O'Connell (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ben Davies is out with an illness while Adlene Guedioura is out with an ankle injury.

Injuries: Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman, Adlene Guedioura

Unavailable: Ben Davies

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Darragh Lenihan, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Robin Olsen; Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, John Egan, George Baldock; Morgan Gibbs-White, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn; Rhian Brewster; Billy Sharp

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United Prediction

The hosts have been the more consistent side and are slight favorites to emerge triumphant in front of their own fans.

Sheffield United have been below par since their relegation from the top-flight and are closer to the dropzone than fighting for promotion. The visitors still have what it takes to get a positive result but we are backing Blackburn to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Sheffield United

Edited by Shardul Sant