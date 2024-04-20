Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Sheffield Wednesday’s battle for survival sees them journey to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers in round 44 of the EFL Championship on Sunday.

John Eustace’s men have failed to win their last six home games across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Sammie Szmodics grabbed the headlines for Blackburn Rovers last Saturday as he netted an 82nd-minute winner to stun title-chasing Leeds United at Elland Road.

Before that, Eustace’s side were on a two-game winless run and had managed just one victory in 12 away matches since the start of December.

Last weekend’s victory has seen Blackburn pull five points clear of the relegation zone as they now sit 17th in the Championship table with 49 points from 43 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, failed to move out of the danger zone last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City on home turf.

Danny Rohl’s men have failed to win six of their last seven matches — losing three and claiming three draws — a run which has put their Championship status in peril.

With 44 points from 43 matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently bottom but one in the league standings, one point behind 21st-placed Birmingham City just outside the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 61 wins from the last 157 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Sheffield Wednesday boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up four fewer wins since their first encounter in December 1880, while the spoils have been shared on 39 occasions.

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last three games against Blackburn, claiming two wins and one draw since a 5-0 thrashing in January 2020.

Blackburn have failed to win their last six home matches in all competitions, losing twice and picking up four draws since February’s 3-1 victory over Stoke.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves at the wrong end of the table in the season’s run-in and must avoid further slip-ups if they are to beat the drop.

However, Blackburn picked up a huge victory over Leeds last weekend and we fancy them building on that result and claiming a slender victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last eight encounters)