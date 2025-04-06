Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Blackburn Rovers will host Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways to keep their chances of playoff qualification alive.

The Riversiders continued their abysmal form last time out with their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, marking their fifth consecutive loss. The hosts, who now sit in 12th place, had a commendable first half of the season but have struggled in recent months, losing 10 of their last 14 league outings and are eight points behind the promotion playoff spots with just six games to go.

Sheffield Wednesday are tied on points with their host, having won just four of their last 15 league games. The visitors failed to capitalize on their chances and were punished by a 94th-minute winner in their 1-0 loss to Hull City on Saturday and will be keen to end their three-match winless run when they head to Northwestern England this week.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday’s clash will mark the 160th meeting between the two sides. Blackburn have won 58 of their previous meetings, and 39 have ended in draws, while Wednesday have won the remaining 62.

The hosts have scored nine across the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors only win in the last five meetings between the sides came in a 2-0 victory in the first leg of this fixture in December 2024.

Blackburn have scored 42 goals and conceded 43 in 40 league games so far.

Wednesday have scored 54 goals in the league, only one less than league leaders Burnley. They have, however, conceded 61 goals with only Portsmouth & Cardiff (63) and Plymouth Argyle (78) shipping more.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched going into this midweek's clash and will likely leave the game to be determined by individual brilliance. The Rovers will, however, hope their superior defensive record will be enough to earn at least a point.

The Owls will be boosted by their impressive away form, which is the fifth-best in the league and will hope that will prove enough to get them a result.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts’ last 10 matches have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of their last seven matchups at Ewood Park)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More