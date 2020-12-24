Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Boxing Day, with both sides desperate for a win.

Blackburn are 11th in the Championship standings at the moment, but are only five points off Middlesbrough, who occupy the last of the playoff positions.

In the last round of matches, Blackburn Rovers were dealt a setback when they lost 1-0 away to Stoke City thanks to an early goal from Nick Powell.

💬 TP: The amount of games played before Christmas has been extraordinary. This has been the first full week I've had with the players, it has been non-stop

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, managed a 1-0 success of their own, to register their first win under Tony Pulis.

Wednesday are 23rd in the Championship, and are desperately looking for points to help them avoid a relegation scrap at the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

Sheffield Wednesday just edge the head-to-head battle against Blackburn Rovers at the moment, with 59 wins in 156 previous games between these two sides. Blackburn Rovers have 57 wins in this fixture.

A total of 38 games between these two sides have ended in draws in the past.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett, and Corry Evans are all expected to miss out with various injury problems.

Ben Brereton is back in training, but is unlikely to be risked from the start for this game. Centre-back Daniel Ayala is also a doubt, and is thought to have less of a chance than Brereton to feature in this game.

🤕 Injury Update



🤕 Injury Update

💪 Tony Mowbray has revealed that he's hopeful of having Daniel Ayala and Ben Brereton back available for the Boxing Day battle with Sheffield Wednesday.

Injured: Derrick Williams, Joe Rankin-Costello, Elliott Bennett, Corry Evans

Doubtful: Ben Brereton, Daniel Ayala

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday have a long-term absentee in defender Dominic Iorfa. Julian Borner is also set to miss this game.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner

Doubtful: Massimo Luongo

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Bradley Johnson, Ben Douglas; Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Adam Armstrong, Sam Gallagher

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Keiren Westwood; Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Tom Lees; Kadeem Harris, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach; Calum Paterson, Josh Windass

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have been on a good run of form recently, the defeat against Stoke City last weekend notwithstanding.

We are predicting that they will come out of this game with a narrow win.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday