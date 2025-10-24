Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

The action continues in round 12 of the EFL Championship as Blackburn Rovers and Southampton lock horns at Ewood Park on Saturday. The Rovers head into the weekend as one of just three sides yet to taste victory at home this season and they will be looking to end this dire run.

Blackburn Rovers failed to find their feet last Tuesday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United when the two sides squared off at Ewood Park.

Valérien Ismael’s men have now gone five straight games without a win in the league, losing four and picking up one draw since a 1-0 victory over Watford on September 13.

Blackburn have won just two of their 10 Championship matches so far, while losing seven and claiming one draw to collect seven points and sit 23rd in the table, only above rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Like the home side, Southampton were left empty-handed last time out when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

The Saints have failed to win nine of their last 10 league matches, losing three and claiming six draws since kicking off the season with a 2-1 victory over Wrexham in August.

Southampton have picked up 12 points from their 11 league matches so far to sit 18th in the standings but could rise level with 12th-placed Watford with a win this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Southampton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their last five home games against the Saints, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 defeat in November 1998.

Southampton have failed to win five of their six away matches in the league this season, losing twice and claiming three draws so far.

Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton Prediction

Meetings between Blackburn and Southampton have often served up fireworks in the past and another thrilling contest is on the cards this weekend.

The Rovers’ form is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Southampton to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Southampton

Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Southampton’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the Saints’ last seven games)

