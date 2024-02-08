Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in the EFL Championship as Blackburn Rovers play host to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Potters journey to Ewood Park where they are unbeaten in their last five visits since February 2015 and will look to extend this impressive run.

Blackburn Rovers failed to find their feet in the Championship as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have now gone eight consecutive league games without a win, picking up just two points from a possible 24 since a 2-1 victory over Bristol City on December 12.

With 33 points from 29 matches, Blackburn Rovers are currently 18th in the Championship table, level on points with Swansea City and Millwall.

Elsewhere, Stoke City were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 5-0 hammering against league leaders Leicester City last weekend.

Steven Schumacher’s side have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding 10 goals and scoring twice since a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United on January 13.

With 32 points from 30 matches, Stoke are currently 20th in the Championship table, level on points with Birmingham City and just four points above the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 45 wins from the last 102 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Blackburn Rovers hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up 40 wins since their first encounter in October 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Blackburn have failed to win their last five home games against the Potters, losing three and claiming two draws since a 4-1 victory in the FA Cup back in February 2015.

Stoke are on a three-match losing streak and have failed to win six of their last seven outings, losing four and claiming two draws since December.

Blackburn have lost just one of their last five home games in all competitions while picking up two wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Prediction

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have struggled for results in recent weeks and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of their last 10 encounters)