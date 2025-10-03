Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Blackburn Rovers entertain Stoke City on Saturday in the ninth round of games in the Championship. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Swansea City in midweek. The Rovers opened the scoring through Todd Cantwell on the cusp of the hour mark before Goncalo Franco levelled proceedings heading into half-time.

The Swans then bagged the winner midway through the second period, courtesy Liam Cullen, to take all three points. Following a second straight defeat, Ismael's side have slipped to the relegation zone, in 22nd, with six points from seven games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are flying high at the top end of the standings and are fresh off a goalless draw with leaders Middlesbrough in midweek. Boro dominated possession (56%) but couldn't find a breakthrough, while Stoke had more shots on target (5-4).

A second consecutive stalemate means the Potters have dropped to third in the points table, with 14 points from eight outings, winning four.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Stoke Championship skirmish at Ewood Park:

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 105 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Stoke 46-42 but lost 1-0 away in the Championship in March, in their most recent matchup.

Stoke have won five of their last seven clashes, losing two, all in the Championship.

The Rovers have lost all four home games across competitions this season, including three in the Championship.

Stoke have two wins in four competitive outings on the road this campaign, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: L-L-W-L-W; Stoke: D-D-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with the Rovers languishing in the wrong half of the standings, losing six of eight outings across competitions, winning twice.

In terms of head-to-head, Blackburn hold a slender advantage, but Stoke have dominated the fixture recently. The Potters have won six of their last 10 league visits to Ewood Park, losing just once.

Also considering their superior form, expect the visitors to continue their recent dominance and take all three points against the struggling Rovers.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Both haven't scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

