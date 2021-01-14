Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Playoff-chasers Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City go toe-to-toe in what should be an entertaining EFL Championship spectacle.

In their last league game, Blackburn recorded a useful 2-0 victory over Birmingham City which lifted them up to 11th.

That was their first win in four games and they are now five points away from the top six.

Stoke are much closer to their ambition, sitting just two points off sixth place in eighth position at the moment.

Their 4-0 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup at the weekend would have been a harsh lesson for the Potters but it is clear the side only have one aim on their mind.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture last month ended in a 1-0 win for Stoke, their first victory against Blackburn in three attempts.

The hosts last lost on home soil to the Potters in April 2019, also going down 1-0. In fact, in five of the past six fixtures, the winning team has only won by a single goal.

There have been 97 fixtures between the two since their first ever meeting in 1888. Blackburn have won 44 of these and lost 37, drawing 16 times.

🎩⏪ Our last Ewood victory over the Potters came via a 4-1 #FACup victory in 2015...#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 13, 2021

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Despite starting in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray says Bradley Dack is some way off a Championship start. The midfielder will miss out this weekend.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliot is set to come back into the starting XI after beginning that game on the bench.

Injured: Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans, Daniel Ayala, Ryan Nyambe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Despite the heavy loss to Leicester last weekend, Michael O’Neill may opt not to rotate his side that much from the starting XI that began that game.

New signing Rabbi Matondo could be handed his full Stoke debut while their latest recruit, Rhys Norrington-Davies, will likely be started at wing-back.

Ryan Shawcross may also drop to the bench after playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday.

Injured: Lee Gregory, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell, Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies, Steven Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

👋 Welcoming our second arrival of the January window, @norringtonr99!#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 12, 2021

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; John Buckley, Darragh Lenihan, Bradley Johnson, Barry Douglas; Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester, Rabbi Matondo, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, Sam Vokes, Jacob Brown

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Prediction

Both teams played strong sides in the FA Cup but both have also had a very rare full week’s rest.

The two teams have attacking quality that will trouble each other’s backline in a game that could potentially be quite open.

In the end, they may share the honors in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Stoke City