Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Blackburn Rovers host Stoke City at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end a two-game losing run.

The Riversiders started their campaign with three wins in a row, but have since succumbed to back-to-back defeats as their form nosedived.

Reading and Sheffield United both condemned them to 3-0 losses but Jon Dahl Tomasson's side returned to winning ways on Wednesday following a 2-1 defeat of Bradford City in the EFL Cup.

While Blackburn sit in third place with nine points from five games, Stoke are down in 21st position with just four, having won just once in their campaign so far - a 2-0 defeat of Blackpool.

Since then, the Potters are winless in their last four games, a run which also saw them get dumped from the cup by Morecambe, who prevailed 5-3 on penalties.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

This will be the 100th encounter between the sides in all competitions.

In the previous 99, Blackburn won 44 times over Stoke, while losing on a close 38 occasions.

Stoke City FC @stokecity Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has left the Club.



Assistant manager Dean Holden will take interim charge of the first-team. Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has left the Club.Assistant manager Dean Holden will take interim charge of the first-team.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The Riversiders have a clean bill of health coming into Saturday.

Sam Gallagher hasn't scored in his last three outings and head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson may opt to tweak his forward line somewhat.

Bradley Dack has struck in both his cup appearances and it could finally be time for him to play his first league match for the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers



We’ve got a young squad, we’ve won five out of our seven games and it’s about being stable and working hard.



We need to have a positive mindset."



#Rovers 🗣️ JDT on the start to the season: "We will win games, we will lose games, our mindset doesn’t change.We’ve got a young squad, we’ve won five out of our seven games and it’s about being stable and working hard.We need to have a positive mindset." 🗣️ JDT on the start to the season: "We will win games, we will lose games, our mindset doesn’t change.We’ve got a young squad, we’ve won five out of our seven games and it’s about being stable and working hard.We need to have a positive mindset."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/Mqz8TRohtN

Stoke City

Harry Souttar will miss out for the Potters through an injury. Sam Clucas should return to the starting XI after coming off the bench during their loss to Sunderland. Meanwhile, D'Margio Wright-Phillips is gunning for a place in the attack.

Injured: Harry Souttar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Ashley Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Harry Pickering; Callum Brittain, John Buckley, Lewis Travis, Tayo Edun; Bradley Dack; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher.

Stoke City (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Aden Flint, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tariqe Fosu, Sam Clucas, Lewis Baker, Will Smallbone, Jordan Thompson; Jacob Brown, Dwight Gayle.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Prediction

Blackburn are going through a rough patch right now but Stoke's form is much worse and the hosts have enough in the tank to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Stoke City

