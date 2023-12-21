Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Blackburn Rovers and Watford go head-to-head on Saturday.

Both sides are currently level on 31 points in the top half of the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers were sent crashing back to earth in the Championship as they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat against Southampton last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 home victory over Bristol City on December 12 which saw their run of two back-to-back defeats come to an end.

With 31 points from 22 matches, Blackburn Rovers are currently 11th in the league table, level on points with Saturday’s visitors.

Watford, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled Preston North End 5-1 at the Deepdale Stadium last weekend.

Prior to that, Valérien Ismael’s men saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end on December 12 courtesy of a 2-1 home loss against Ipswich Town.

With last weekend’s result, Watford have now won two successive away games for the first time this season and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Blackburn Rovers boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on 13 occasions.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their last three games against the Hornets, claiming two wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss in February 2021.

Watford have lost just one of their last six away matches while claiming three wins and two draws since early October.

Ismael’s men have lost all but one of their last four matches, with a 2-1 home victory over Bristol City on December 12 being the only exception.

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Prediction

Level on points in the standings, we expect Blackburn Rovers and Watford to take the fight to each other as they look to edge closer to the playoffs places.

While Watford head into the weekend as the more in-form side, we predict the hosts will do just enough to leave with a point.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Watford

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Watford’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the Hornets’ last 10 outings)